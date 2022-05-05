Garland of Lilies

Floral designers at the Middletown Kroger begin building the Garland of Lilies for the winner of the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Derby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floral designers spent Thursday piecing together the Lilies for the Fillies ahead of Friday's Kentucky Oaks.

The elaborate set of lilies will be draped across the winning horse Friday in the Winner's Circle.

The tradition started in 1991 and includes hundreds of Stargazer lilies. It's 20 inches wide, 116 inches long and weighs about 20 pounds

On Friday, florists will design the Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby winner.

