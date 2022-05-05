LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floral designers spent Thursday piecing together the Lilies for the Fillies ahead of Friday's Kentucky Oaks.
The elaborate set of lilies will be draped across the winning horse Friday in the Winner's Circle.
The tradition started in 1991 and includes hundreds of Stargazer lilies. It's 20 inches wide, 116 inches long and weighs about 20 pounds
On Friday, florists will design the Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby winner.
