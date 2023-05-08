LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline is approaching for Kentucky Derby Festival goers to register their gold pins.
According to a news release, those who discovered a Gold Winner Pin in their 2023 Pegasus Sponsorship envelop are eligible for the drawing of $20,000 cash Gold Pin Grand Prize. The winner will be announced on May 12.
"The Pegasus Pin has become an iconic piece of plastic commemorating springtime in Louisville," said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. "Not only is it a 'ticket' to a month's worth of Derby Festival fun, but the funds raised from Pin sales help us continue producing our favorite events for the community."
There were 18,000 Gold Pins in circulation this year. The odds of finding a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin were 1 in 13, according to KDF.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. To register a pin, click here.
