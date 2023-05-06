LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two horses running in the first eight races Saturday at Churchill Downs were euthanized following injures sustained on the track.
Chloe's Dream, a 3-year-old gelding running in the second race of the day, took a bad step leaving the first turn and was taken off in an equine ambulance. He suffered a right front knee injury and was euthanized, trainer Jeff Hiles confirmed to The Associated Press.
"He just took a bad step out there," Hiles said. "They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it's very unfortunate. That's what we deal with."
Hours later, 3-year-old Freezing Point was pulled up by jockey Corey Lanerie on the backstretch during the Pat Day Mile. He was euthanized shortly thereafter, trainer Joe Lejzerowicz told the AP. Lejzerowicz said Fort Bragg, who finished third, came over and slammed into Freezing Point during the race.
"He just got bumped in the backstretch," Lejzerowicz said. "He never took a bad step or bobble. He had a big heart."
Those two make for seven horses who've died at Churchill Downs in the last 10 days.
A Derby qualifier, Wild on Ice, had to be euthanized after training April 27. On Churchill’s opening night of racing, a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained horse died from unknown causes after collapsing, and another trainer’s horse died in the paddock, flipping after apparently becoming distracted by lights on a DJ stage, according to The Daily Racing Form. He flipped again as they tried to remove his saddle, and was euthanized at an equine hospital after sustaining a broken neck.
On Tuesday, another Joseph horse died mysteriously, ultimately leading to his indefinite suspension from Churchill Downs. And a D. Wayne Lukas filly had to be euthanized after flipping multiple times upon stumbling in traffic on the turf course.
Another five horses have been scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to fevers or various leg injuries.
