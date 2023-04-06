LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala returns this year at the Galt House's Grand Ballroom in downtown Louisville on April 6.
It's the 10th year for the star-studded event that attracts local and national business leaders, horse racing industry professionals and celebrities. The 2022 gala included celebrities like Mario Lopez, Melissa Joan Hart, Jennifer Robertson and Amanda Kloots.
This year's celebrity lineup includes:
- Robin Zander: Lead singer of iconic rock band Cheap Trick
- Robin Wilson: Lead singer of alternative rock band, Gin Blossoms
- Rob Base: Multi-platinum hip-hop artist, and Kyle Rifkin
- Skip Martin: Lead singer of Kool & the Gang and the Dazz Band
- The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of Little Texas, Larry Stewart, lead singer of 5 time Grammy-nominated Restless Heart, and Richie McDonald, former lead singer of Lonestar
- J.D. Shelburne: Kentucky country music artist and songwriter
- The Crashers
- Linkin’ Bridge: Award-winning singing group from Louisville
- DJ 2nd Nature
- Holy Spirit 3rd: 6th-grade choir, led by Mrs. Susan Johnston
Some of the other musical guests include Mike Wells, "Master P" Miller and others.
The gala supports numerous charities in Louisville and throughout the country. Blessings in a Backpack is the primary beneficiary of the gala this year.
