LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record-breaking crowd filled Churchill Downs on Thursday for the annual Thurby.

Thursday marked a decade for the celebration of bourbon, bluegrass and horseracing. 

The track said a record 50,958 people attended Thurby this year.

The last record was set in 2019, which saw 48,212.

Thurby brings locals and out-of-towners alike to the track for the festive day of racing. 

All of the fashion of Oaks and Derby are also on display at Thurby, which has always been the big day for locals to head to the track. However, the introduction of the new "502's Day" on the Tuesday of Derby week puts more focus on locals. 

Thursday also marked the first day that crowds got into the new First Turn Club at Churchill Downs. 

The club features both indoor and outdoor seating, with perfect views of the Kentucky Derby walkover and the famous Twin Spires. It boasts 5,100 covered, permanent stadium seats.

Below the new stadium seating is a 50,000 square foot First Turn Club. The climate-controlled space will hold up to 2,000 people who will have access to a trackside viewing terrace along the rail. There is also an upscale dining area with a near a one-of-a-kind 360-degree video board.

The new construction nearly doubles reserved seating in the first turn to 7,100.

