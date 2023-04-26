LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is ready for racing fans in its new First Turn seating that will debut for Thurby.
The track is showing off the newly finished First Turn Club Dining and First Turn Reserved Seating, which has perfect views of the Kentucky Derby walkover and the famous Twin Spires.
"You have a view of the entire race track. You can see the big board. We will also be adding a video board in the infield," said Churchill Downs director of communications Darren Rogers.
Temporary structures with space for 3,400 that were in place for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks the past few years are gone. Now, the track has built 5,100 covered, permanent stadium seats.
Below the new stadium seating is a 50,000 square foot First Turn Club. The climate-controlled space will hold up to 2,000 people who will have access to a trackside viewing terrace along the rail. There is also an upscale dining area with a near a one-of-a-kind 360-degree video board.
"There is a lot of mystic at Churchill Downs. There is traditions but at the same time you got to keep moving that ball forward and delivering a modern and state-of-the-art experience," said Rogers. "The people that are going to be here for Thurby, Oaks, and Derby are really going treated to something great."
The new construction nearly doubles reserved seating in the first turn to 7,100.
Fans for the Spring meet will see the work at Churchill Downs on a $300 million project expected to be ready for Kentucky Derby 150 in May 2024.
For this year, Churchill Downs has built 175 temporary structures around the facility. Infield bleachers are in place, and an extended entrance will be used during the meet. Rogers said an infield video board is also being added.
Race fans will see that The Paddock has a circle of temporary stalls, artificial turf for owners and trainers, railing around the area. The rest of the area that was once covered in bricks and benches is now paved over for the crowds.
Once the spring meet wraps, construction will continue on the Paddock and other areas of the track. Renderings for the new design of the Paddock show an open grassy area with two-story premium seating and video boards. In the center is an open grassy area.
Churchill Downs said there are still some two-day Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby Day tickets available in the new First Turn Club Dining area. The packages include food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for $2,624 per person.
