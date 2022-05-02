LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've waited until the last minute to buy tickets to the 148th Run for the Roses, there are some still available, but choices are limited.
It'll be hard to have reserved boxes for the Derby at this point unless you're willing to spend thousands of dollars. There are some great tickets left for Derby for a few hundred dollars, and that price includes all-you-can-eat and drink.
Churchill Downs said it still has a limited number of all-inclusive tickets available for reserved seating near the first turn for both Oaks and Derby, with plenty of infield general admission tickets available for both days. All-inclusive tickets mean food and beverages (including alcohol) are included in the price.
"Ticket sales all throughout the process of the 2022 Derby, they've paced just like they were in 2019," said Darren Rogers, media services director for Churchill Downs. "It's nice to see the public confidence and people looking ready to go out."
Ticketmaster and other third-party sites are advertising Derby tickets for prices far above face value, but track officials recommend steering clear of those sites because of the risk of being scammed. The safest way to buy tickets is either from Churchill Downs or from someone you know.
In the past, scammers have bilked consumers out of thousands of dollars selling fake tickets or tickets that never materialized. The Better Business Bureau of Louisville recommends using a credit card so you can dispute charges if something goes wrong. Also, grammatical errors and other mistakes should be red flags that the seller is not legit.
The bureau said to be on the lookout for scammers selling fake Derby tickets. They recommend using reputable sources like Churchill Downs — or someone you know — and to always pay with a credit card.
"We always recommend that folks pay for anything with a credit card because a credit card has protections in place if you find out that you've been scammed or if you need to dispute a charge," said Whitney Adkins with BBB of Louisville.
"Maybe you see tickets for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist but you don't know the person selling them. There's no way to guarantee at that point that the tickets are valid. We want you to use caution."
With the track back to full capacity and tickets flying around last minute, Rogers said all signs point to a memorable, normal Kentucky Derby.
"People are going to be enthused when we're wide open again, and they're looking forward to having a good, Derby this year," he said.
A quick check of the Churchill Downs website shows general admission tickets are still available in the following areas:
- The Mansion at Churchill Downs
- Matt Winn's Steakhouse
- Turf Club
- Homestretch Lounges and Terraces
- Millionaire's Row
- Skye Terrace
- Starting Gate Suites Rooftop Garden
- Champions Bar and Balcony
Rogers said there are also a few good seats left for Thurby Day and Kentucky Oaks.
