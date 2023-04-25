LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs usually sells out of Kentucky Oaks and Derby tickets well before the first Saturday in May, but, this year, there are thousands of additional tickets available in a new seating section by the first turn.
Churchill Downs is a happening place during the last week of April. And there's a lot of activity online, too, as people log on to buy tickets to get inside the gates. At last check, tickets are still available for all of next week's races, from 502'sDay to the Derby.
"People can log on to Kentucky Derby.Com/DerbyWeek, and that'll show you seating options not just for Oaks and Derby Days but the entire Derby Week options," said Darren Rogers, communications director at Churchill Downs.
As of April 25, Churchill Downs does have options available for tickets to the Kentucky Oaks and Derby 149. That includes only a few box seats and space in the Homestretch Club.
All-inclusive tickets for both Oaks and Derby are only available in the new seating area.
"We still have some Derby seats left," Rogers said. "The new First Turn Dining experience, that's a communal dining experience, where, unlike other areas like the Stakes Room or Millioniare's Row where you have to buy a table for eight or 10, you can buy seats at a table of 2, 3 or 4. The tickets are all-inclusive — Oaks and Derby — $2,600.
"It's a great new space, and I can't say enough about it. The $90 million project really turned out incredible."
The new construction was recently finished and includes seating and dining options. The project added 3,700 seats for a total of 7,100 permanent seats.
"We found that it's a much more pleasant experience for those folks that have purchased reserved seats," Rogers said.
The infield experience continues this year with upgrades to bathrooms and facilities. With the Jumbotron screen, there's not a bad seat to be found.
Below is a list of ticket prices for Derby week:
502’sDay (Tuesday):
- $5 General Admission
- $19 box seats
- $76 turf club seats
- $94 Skye Terrace
- $129 Stakes Room
- $110-130 Homestretch Club
Champions Day (Wednesday):
- $19 General Admission
- $24-39 Box Seats
- $119-159 Homestretch Club
- $159 Starting Gate Dining
- $134 First Turn Club Dining
- $179 Stakes Room balcony
- $239 Matt Winn’s Steakhouse
Thurby (Thursday):
- $39 General Admission
- $44-59 Box Seats
- $129 First Turn Seating
- $159 Churchill Downs Lounge
- $159 The Loft at Aristides and Aristides Lounge
The Kentucky Oaks:
- $62 Infield
- $196 Infield Bleachers, $246-750
- $654 First Turn Dining
- $246-750 Box Seats
- $654+ Homestretch Club
- $344+ First Turn Seating
The Kentucky Derby:
- $82 General Admission
- $600 Infield Bleachers
- $1,956 First Turn Dining
- $650+ Box Seats, $917+ First Turn Dining
- $1,996+ Homestretch Club
