LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It happens every year: Derby-goers log onto websites that seem credible and buy non-existent tickets for incredible deals.
They'll either get to the gates at Churchill Downs to find out their tickets are fake, or they won't get the tickets at all.
The Better Business Bureau has some pointers to make sure you aren't buying fake tickets.
"What they'll do is they'll ask you to wire the money, and then you're out the money," said Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. "We've had phone calls like that, saying, 'What can I do to get my money back?' But unfortunately, when you're wiring that money, you lose it. It's a scam."
Hamblin pointed out a few rules of thumb to follow when buying your Derby tickets to avoid scammers:
- Deal only with reputable parties like Churchill Downs, StubHub or TicketMaster
- Always pay with a credit card just in case something happens and you can contest the charge
- Look out for grammatical errors, non-local sellers and Western Union transaction requests
Hamblin added that the most important advice to adhere to during Kentucky Derby week will ensure that you make it to your seats no problem.
"These tickets can look legitimate," she said. "It's amazing what they do, but they're not. You're safest bet is to deal with people that you know and trust."
You can visit bbb.org and search the selling party to make sure they're legitimate before purchasing tickets.
