LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 149 is less than 100 days away, and the busy season is approaching for the Churchill Downs Greenhouse.
"From the beginning of March on, we are busy rain or shine. So no matter what the weather is, we're working on something," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture for Churchill Downs.
The greenhouse received its first shipment of plants this week, which are now being potted and — when the timing is right — will be placed outside for the public to enjoy for Derby. More shipments of plants will arrive soon.
"Everything that we grow for Churchill is grown here or delivered here through other contractors," said Bizzell.
He said a team of about 10 people takes care of about 200 acres on the grounds.
"We will get about 20,000 plants that we will grow to nice size to plant in the ground the end of April for Derby," he explained.
Friday, hundreds of ferns were potted and placed on tables inside the 12,000-square-foot greenhouse. For months, they'll stay there to be watered and cared for, before heading outside when the temperatures warm up.
Bizzell said working with the plants is a year-round process.
"When Derby is over, we really start planning the next year's Derby," he said.
Mary Richie has worked in the greenhouse for 15 years.
"I enjoy my work," she said while filling pots with plants Friday morning.
Richie said it's difficult work that many people don't realize is done right here in Louisville, not far from the track.
"We all work hard," she said. "We all get it done, we all get together and get it together. Get it done."
She said the next few months for her will include a lot of potting plants, watering and fertilizing. Around 800 germaniums alone are being potted. They'll be showcased in the Winner's Circle on Derby Day.
"By the time we plant them they'll be about the size of a small soccer ball. We will plant roughly 400 of those for Derby Day. If they get damaged on Derby Day we have another 400 in reserve to replant it after Derby," said Bizzell.
He said teamwork is a huge part of this job.
"This will be my 25th year at Churchill. I'm kind of in the middle in the tenure of people that work here," said Bizzell. "I have quite a few that have worked 35 years at Churchill. Some of them have worked their entire careers or almost their entire careers here in the greenhouse. So they really are dedicated to Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby."
With ongoing construction at the paddock, Bizzell said crews saved as many plants as possible, digging up perennials and storing them in the greenhouse. Those plants will be planted throughout the venue in the future. Bizzell is hopeful some will be planted around the new paddock once it opens in 2024 for Derby 150.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.