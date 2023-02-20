LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign that Kentucky Derby season is on the way, the first 2023 Pegasus Pins go on sale Feb. 24.
According to a news release Monday from the Kentucky Derby Festival, the first shipment of pins will be delivered Friday morning to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience at 528 W. Main St.
The delivery will be followed by a special event at which Jodie Filiatreau, an artisanal distiller with Evan Williams, will hand-dip special edition bottles of Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon in a metallic teal wax.
Each of those special edition bottles will include a gold Pegasus Pin sealed in was to commemorate the 51st edition of the pins and the 68th Kentucky Derby Festival.
The 2023 Pegasus Pins and the commemorative bottles will be available in the gift shop of the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Friday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.