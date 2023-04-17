LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby favorite Forte arrived Monday morning at Churchill Downs.
Todd Pletcher's horse arrived in Louisville around 4:15 a.m. Monday after a 14-hour van ride from his winter base at Palm Beach Downs in Delray Beach, Florida. Forte has the most points coming into Kentucky Derby 149.
The #KyDerby favorite, FORTE has arrived at @ChurchillDowns and the anticipation is building! 🏇19 DAYS! pic.twitter.com/ii81QFL8g0— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 17, 2023
The Breeders' Cup Juvenile champ also had wins on the Road to the Kentucky Derby in the Fountain of Youth and the Florida Derby on April 1.
Forte joins other Derby contenders in Barn 36 at Churchill Downs including Kingsbarns and Tapit Trice.
At least a dozen contenders have arrived on the backside, including Angel of Empire (Brad Cox), Confidence Game (Keith Desormeaux), Continuar (Yoshito Yahagi), Derma Sotogake (Hidetaka Otonashi), Hit Show ((Brad Cox), Jace's Road (Brad Cox), Rocket Can (Bill Mott), Sun Thunder, Verifying (Brad Cox) and Wild on Ice (Joel Marr).
