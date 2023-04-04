LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The road to the 149th Kentucky Derby takes many horses across the United States. From New York to Florida to California and in between, trainers gear up their horses in prep races to build up points and qualify for a trip to Churchill Downs.
Officially, that journey starts in September with the Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs and runs all the way to the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland in mid-April.
Below is a list of the most prominent Derby prep races with results and full replay videos. And to see the real-time Derby points standings, click here.
Smart Jones Stakes: Jan. 1
- Oaklawn Park
- Win: Victory Formation
- Place: Angel of Empire
- Show: Denington
Holy Bull Stakes: Feb. 4
- Gulfstream Park
- Win: Rocket Can
- Place: Shadow Dragon
- Show: West Coast Cowboy
Robert B. Lewis Stakes: Feb. 4
- Santa Anita Park
- Win: Newgate
- Place: Hard to Figure
- Show: Worcester
Sam F. Davis Stakes: Feb. 11
- Tampa Bay Downs
- Win: Litigate
- Place: Groveland
- Show: Classic Car Wash
El Camino Real Derby: Feb. 11
- Golden Gate Fields
- Win: Chase the Chaos
- Place: Gilmore
- Show: Harcyn
Risen Star Stakes: Feb. 18
- Fair Grounds
- Win: Angel of Empire
- Place: Sun Thunder
- Show: Two Phil's
Rebel Stakes: Feb. 25
- Oaklawn Park
- Win: Confidence Game
- Place: Red Route One
- Show: Reincarnate
John Battaglia Memorial: March 4
- Turfway Park
- Win: Congruent
- Place: Scoobie Quando
- Show: Bromley
Fountain of Youth Stakes: March 4
- Gulfstream Park
- Win: Forte
- Place: Rocket Can
- Show: Cyclone Mischief
Gotham Stakes: March 4
- Aqueduct
- Win: Raise Cain
- Place: Slip Mahoney
- Show: General Banker
San Felipe Stakes: March 4
- Santa Anita Park
- Win: Practical Move
- Place: Geaux Rocket Ride
- Show: Skinner
Tampa Bay Derby: March 11
- Tampa Bay Downs
- Win: Tapit Trice
- Place: Classic Car Wash
- Show: Classic Legacy
UAE Derby: March 25
- Meydan Racecourse
- Win: Derma Sotogake
- Place: Dura Erede
- Show: Continuar
Louisiana Derby: March 25
- Fair Grounds
- Win: Kingsbarns
- Place: Disarm
- Show: Jace's Road
Jeff Ruby Stakes: March 25
- Turfway Park
- Win: Two Phil's
- Place: Major Dude
- Show: Funtastic Again
Sunland Derby: March 26
- Sunland Park
- Win: Wild On Ice
- Place: Low Expectations
- Show: Henry Q
Florida Derby: April 1
- Gulfstream Park
- Win: Forte
- Place: Mage
- Show: Cyclone Mischief
Arkansas Derby: April 1
- Oaklawn Park
- Win: Angel of Empire
- Place: King Russell
- Show: Reincarnate
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.