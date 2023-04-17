LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than three weeks until the Kentucky Derby, signs of change are going into place at Churchill Downs.
Track crews changed the sign on the historic grandstand from 148th Derby 2022 to 149th Derby 2023. The sign first went up in 1939.
The much-talked about changes to Churchill Downs are taking shape under the Twin Spires, with the 44 day spring meet opening on April 29.
Off goes the 2…up goes the 3… 🐎 pic.twitter.com/YqWFgT4MaN— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) April 17, 2023
The track is halfway through a two-year $300 million project to update the facility, revamp The Paddock and add more high-end seating.
The First Turn project added 5,000 covered seats that will be done for the meet, and another 2,000 seats on the lower club level will have a climate-controlled environment and a terrace that takes them right to the rail.
Churchill Downs is building 175 temporary structures around the facility to prepare for crowds this year. Infield bleachers are already finished.
The biggest change for fans will be to The Paddock. The space will eventually have a circular arena-stye area, but for this year, expect temporary stalls, artificial turf for owners and trainers, railing around the area, along with food and beverage options.
The project is expected to be finished for Derby 150 in 2024.
The Kentucky Derby 149 runs on Saturday, May 6. Tickets are still available. For information, click here.
