LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby season is here, and that means it's time for the Kentucky Derby Festivals annual hot-air balloon events.
Three events are planned over two days: Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.
First in line is the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race at 7 a.m. Friday. Balloons taking part in the race will launch from Bowman Field and will be clearly visible to drivers on their way into work.
Later that evening at 9 p.m., people can get a closer view of the balloon at the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront.
The Fest-a-Ville entertainment venue will provide festivities, including concerts, cocktails, food, midway rides and family-friendly fun. At 9 p.m., balloon pilots will fire up their burners, causing the balloons to glow against the night sky.
On Saturday at 7 a.m., the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race, when more than 20 balloons will launch from Bowman Field.
Admission to the events are free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin. Pegasus Pins are $7 in advance at retail outlets and $10 at the entrance to events.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.