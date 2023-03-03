LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown sweep with a Bourbon Box Set.
The commemorative Secretariat Bourbon Box Set is the only Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection pick of 2022, according to a news release from the museum. Because of limited supply and expected high demand, the museum opened a lottery on its website for the chance to purchase two Box Sets for $750, plus tax.
Only 400 Box Sets will be sold. There are currently two box sets available in the lottery:
Bottle #73, Batch I
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection bottle, numbered 73/240
- Printed card with Batch I tasting notes (dried apples and pears with honey)
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Medallion, numbered 73/240, engraved with jockey Ron Turcotte’s signature
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary pewter Mint Julep Cup, engraved with the anniversary logo
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Tac Pin, with signature blue and white checkered silks
- The history of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win printed inside the box cover
Bottle #73, Batch II
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection bottle, numbered 73/240
- Printed card with Batch II tasting notes (baking spice and dried dark fruit)
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Medallion, numbered 73/240, engraved with jockey Ron Turcotte’s signature
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary pewter Mint Julep Cup, engraved with the anniversary logo
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Tac Pin, with signature blue and white checkered silks
- The history of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win printed inside the box cover
Derby Museum CEO Pat Armstrong joined WDRB Mornings on Friday to discuss the one-of-a-kind limited release box set.
In addition to the signed bottle, Armstrong said the set contains a "signature Mint Julep cup with the Secretariat 50th logo, a Secretariat track pin, and a special item, a gold medallion with the 50th logo on the front but also has Ron Turcotte's embossed signature on the back." (Ron Turcotte being the jockey for Secretariat in all three Triple Crown races.)
The lottery opened at 5 a.m. March 3 on the museum's website. It will remain open until 11:59 p.m. onMarch 7. The winners will be announced March 9.
"We think they'll go pretty fast," Armstrong said. "There's a great deal of interest."
The Woodford Double Oaked Personal Selection is the distillery's only Double Oaked Personal Selection pick of 2022. Each bottle is signed and numbered.
The museum chose the two #73 bottles for the lottery, as a nod to the year 1973, according to the release. After they're gone, Box Sets, the Museum will announce two more limited releases — one in March and one in April — for the remaining box sets.
You must be at least 21, reside in the continental United States, and be able to finalize the purchase and pick up the Bourbon Box Set in person at the Derby Museum Store to take part in the lottery. The Museum Store will not be able to accommodate specific bottle number or batch requests at the time of purchase.
A bourbon dinner is also planned to celebrate Secretariat on April 20. A new Secretariat exhibit will be launched later that night at the museum.
