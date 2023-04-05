LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Science Center is raffling off box seats to the 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.
The raffle benefits the science center in downtown Louisville with a drawing that will take place at the ThunderBlast event on April 22 during Thunder Over Louisville.
According to a news release, raffle tickets are $100 each. The winner will receive six box seats to either Oaks or Derby, along with all-inclusive food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in section 324. There will also be offsite parking available at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. There will be 500 chances sold for each raffle.
"I’m so grateful to Churchill Downs for their long history of philanthropic support to non-profits across the city," said Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman. "This partnership, which will help to support our science education and workforce development efforts, is just the latest example of their impact. What an amazing opportunity this will be for a lucky winner to experience an iconic Louisville event while supporting our Do Science work across the region."
To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
