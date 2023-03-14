LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released plans for road closures, restricted access and no parking areas for the Triple Crown 10K on Saturday.
The 10K run is the second leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running series for 2023. The series of races includes a 5K, 10K and 15K prior to the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
The race will be held in downtown Louisville, so streets along the route will be fully closed to non-participants and vehicular traffic except for Main Street, between Second and Third streets.
|Adams
|from
|Witherspoon
|to
|Story Avenue
|Witherspoon
|from
|River Road
|to
|N. Floyd
|Preston
|from
|Witherspoon
|to
|Market
|E. Washington
|from
|Preston
|to
|Brook
|Floyd
|from
|Washington
|to
|Congress Alley
|Main
|from
|Hancock
|to
|9th
|Market
|from
|Hancock
|to
|Preston
|Market
|from
|4th
|to
|9th
|8th
|from
|Main
|to
|Broadway
|7th
|from
|Main
|to
|Broadway
|6th
|from
|Main
|to
|Broadway
|5th
|from
|Main
|to
|Broadway
|Liberty
|from
|4th
|to
|9th
|Chestnut
|from
|4th
|to
|9th
|Magazine
|from
|5th
|to
|9th
|Pike Street
|from
|7th
|to
|8th
|Congress Alley
|from
|Floyd
|to
|Brook
|Preston
|from
|Washington
|to
|Congress Alley
|Billy Goat Strut Alley
|from
|Hancock
|to
|Brook
|Adams Street
|from
|E. Witherspoon
|to
|Story Avenue
|E. Witherspoon
|from
|River Road
|to
|N. Floyd Street
|Preston
|from
|E. Witherspoon
|to
|E. Market Street
|E. Washington
|from
|Preston
|to
|Brook
|Floyd
|from
|E. Washington
|to
|E. Main
|Main
|from
|Hancock
|to
|9th
|Market
|from
|Hancock
|to
|Preston
|Market
|from
|4th
|to
|9th
|8th
|from
|Main
|to
|Magazine
|7th
|from
|Main
|to
|Magazine
|6th
|from
|Main
|to
|Magazine
|5th
|from
|Main
|to
|Magazine
|Liberty
|from
|4th
|to
|9th
|Chestnut
|from
|4th
|to
|9th
|Magazine
|from
|5th
|to
|9th
|Pike Street
|from
|7th
|to
|8thg
|Floyd
|from
|E. Washington
|to
|Congress Alley
|Congress Alley
|from
|Floyd
|to
|Brook
|Preston
|from
|E. Washington
|to
|Congress Alley
|Billy Goat Strut Alley
|from
|Hancock
|to
|Brook
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.