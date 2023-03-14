Runners participate in the Humana Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon 4/24/21

Runners participate in the Humana Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (WDRB photo) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released plans for road closures, restricted access and no parking areas for the Triple Crown 10K on Saturday.

The 10K run is the second leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running series for 2023. The series of races includes a 5K, 10K and 15K prior to the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.

The race will be held in downtown Louisville, so streets along the route will be fully closed to non-participants and vehicular traffic except for Main Street, between Second and Third streets. 

Road closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
Adams from Witherspoon to Story Avenue 
Witherspoon from River Road to N. Floyd 
Preston from Witherspoon to Market 
E. Washington from Preston to Brook 
Floyd from Washington to Congress Alley 
Main from Hancock to 9th 
Market from Hancock to Preston 
Market from 4th to 9th 
8th from Main to Broadway 
7th from Main to Broadway 
6th from Main to Broadway 
5th from Main to Broadway 
Liberty from 4th to 9th 
Chestnut from 4th to 9th 
Magazine from 5th to 9th 
Pike Street from 7th to 8th 
Congress Alley from Floyd to Brook 
Preston from Washington to Congress Alley 
Billy Goat Strut Alley from Hancock to Brook 
 No stopping on both sides from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adams Street from E. Witherspoon to Story Avenue 
E. Witherspoon from River Road to N. Floyd Street 
Preston from E. Witherspoon to E. Market Street 
E. Washington from Preston to Brook 
Floyd from E. Washington to E. Main 
Main from Hancock to 9th 
Market from Hancock to Preston 
Market from 4th to 9th 
8th from Main to Magazine 
7th from Main to Magazine 
6th from Main to Magazine 
5th from Main to Magazine 
Liberty from 4th to 9th 
Chestnut from 4th to 9th 
Magazine from 5th to 9th 
Pike Street from 7thto 8thg 
Floyd from E. Washington to Congress Alley 
Congress Alley from Floyd to Brook 
Preston from E. Washington to Congress Alley 
Billy Goat Strut Alley from  Hancockto Brook 

