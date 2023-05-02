LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Kentucky Derby just days away, we caught up with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg on the backside Tuesday to talk about his first Derby as the city's mayor.
Greenberg said he remembers coming to the Kentucky Derby when he was in middle school when he wiped down seats in the grandstand to raise money for a school program. He will be attending this year where he'll again mix business with pleasure.
Although Greenberg has a lot of work to do, the mayor said Derby week is "such a special time for Louisville. Most cities don't have this opportunity to show off their city to the world every year. And to show the best of our city: who we are, the love, the support, the hospitality. The warmth of people in our city. The creative energy that's going on everywhere throughout our city."
Greenberg said the Derby and the events leading up to it help attract new businesses and investors. "We've got some folks coming in this year that are focused on early childhood education as we try to make universal pre-K a reality here in Louisville. People who are looking to invest and create jobs, new businesses, new industries. The state has this wonderful tax credit to encourage the production industry to start filming things in Louisville."
Greenberg's office provided a list of the city's out-of-town Derby guests later Tuesday morning:
- Valerie Bruce - General Manager of LA Productions, BBC Studios
- Mike George & Beth George - President, Bezos Academy
- Rob Mills - VP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television
- Donna & MG Orender - CEO, Orender Unlimited
- TJ & Valeta Rodgers - Founder, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Ryan & Leigh Roslansky - CEO, LinkedIn
- Dan & Lisa Roth - Editor In Chief & VP, LinkedIn
The mayor said "Louisville is a great city the other 51 weeks of the year also," and Derby week is a unique opportunity to showcase everything the city has to offer to attract talent, investors and a solid workforce.
Greenberg wasn't ready to give his picks for Oaks and Derby.
