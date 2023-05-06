LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the Kentucky Derby is known for being the most exciting two minutes in sports, for those behind the scenes working to put the event on, it takes months — if not an entire year — to prepare for the first Saturday each May.
"It is just this huge community trying to put on this one giant show," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture at Churchill Downs.
Bizzell has been leading the crew in the greenhouse on the property for more than a decade. This year, plants began arriving in January and, in mid-April, the team started planting them around Churchill Downs.
"I could not do this without the crew that I have. There are eight men and women and myself that put all these flowers in the ground and maintain the trees and shrubs around the facility. It's unbelieve the amount of work they put into making this Derby happen. And not just Derby, but all year long. They are dedicated to this facility and do a great job," said Bizzell.
Working in the greenhouse is part of the Derby preparations that many people don't get to see, but they'd certainly notice if the pops of color and uniquely shaped petals weren't in hanging baskets and planters around the track for race day.
"I've been a flower person all my life," said Cindy Levett, who works in the greenhouse.
Levett has been part of the greenhouse team for six years, but said she's been a Churchill employee for three decades, spending a majority of her time working on the backside. Derby 149 is her final one working here. She's planning to retire just a few weeks after this Run for the Roses.
"I told Matt (Bizzell) I'd stay until after Derby because I know it's hard work and I know he needs all the help," she said.
By late April, most anything left in the greenhouse consisted of "replacement" plants. There's about 5,000 of them that can be used as back-ups if there's an unexpected freeze or if the plants currently around the property get damaged.
In total, Bizzell said there are around 20,000 annuals grown in the greenhouse to prepare for Derby Day. Of that, about 15,000 get planted. That includes the red geraniums in the Winner's Circle.
"I think what is so amazing about Churchill Downs and the Derby is just how many people are putting a piece of themselves into it," said Bizzell.
On April 27, WDRB News crews met Bizzell at the greenhouse to see some of the plants being taken to different parts of Churchill Downs' property. Hanging baskets filled with begonias were loaded onto trucks and clipped into place. Crew members were planting different varieties of coleus near the Winner's Circle, which was already filled with the red geraniums.
Bizzell said In 2024, for Derby 150, there will be a completely new look with the Paddock reconstruction complete. He already has plans for what the flowers and plants will look like.
"Next year you're going to see a huge structure there and tons of flowers and hopefully trees so it's going to be totally different," he said.
By June, the replacements flowers will be gone. Bizzell said many of them will be used around the property and others will go to Habitat for Humanity's Restore. At that point in the summer, his team will start preparing things like mums, kale, and ornamental cabbage in the greenhouse for the upcoming Fall Meet.
Related Stories:
- Crews potting plants inside Churchill Downs Greenhouse ahead of Derby 149
- Churchill Downs Greenhouse team races to finish line
- Derby week preparations well underway inside Churchill Downs
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.