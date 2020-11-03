LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, won an eighth term Tuesday over Republican Rhonda Palazzo, the Associated Press projects.
Yarmuth's victory was widely expected.
Yarmuth, 72, has long been the Democratic Party’s only federal officeholder in Kentucky.
He has held the congressional district whose boundaries largely mirror Jefferson County since 2006, when he ousted Republican incumbent Anne Northup and then beat back her challenge two years later.
As rural Kentucky has turned reliably Republican-leaning in federal elections, urban areas like Louisville have gone the opposite way, and Yarmuth has become firmly ensconced in the seat.
Since 2010, Yarmuth has faced non-serious challengers with the exception of Vicky Yates Glisson, a local healthcare attorney and former University of Louisville official, who was trounced by Yarmuth in 2018.
He has garnered a little more than 60% of the vote in his last four elections.
Yarmuth has ascended to leadership in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and chairs the House budget committee.