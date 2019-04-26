LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A missing Frankfort woman has been found safe.
A Golden Alert was issued early Friday for 42-year-old old Melissa Wood, who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon. The Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management cancelled the alert by 11:30 a.m. on Friday saying she had been located and was safe.
Franklin County officials said Wood has Downs Syndrome, diabetes, along with multiple psychological issues, according to a news release.
