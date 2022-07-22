LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been three months since a boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, and Yvonne Casey wants answers.
Casey, who organized a vigil for the for the boy, who is believed to have been around 5 years old.
"I just feel that we need to know who he is and where he comes from and to get some closure for him," Casey said.
Stuffed animals, toys and flowers are adorn the grave for the child in Salem, Indiana, who still hasn't been identified. The tombstone reads, "In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God."
"He came from somewhere and he ended up in a suitcase in the woods," said Janet Irk, Casey's mother who also organized a vigil. "I don't even have a word for what that is."
But to date, that child's identity remains a mystery.
"We want to do this prayer thing for him because he needs justice," Casey said. "He deserves justice."
Irk and Casey are a mother and her daughter who live in this community and have helped organize prayers and vigils.
"Like in any investigation, our detectives are very active looking at every angle they can," explained Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police. "We're still looking for some of those answers, as far as if somebody has information about a possible -- this child could be this person they haven't seen for awhile, to give us that call."
Police say they've checked the national database for missing children, but so far, there have been no matches to the black child believed to be 5 years old.
"Most of those tips, again, as it was early on, were related to a missing child from Virginia which we've already said -- Codi Bigsby, a very tragic case where he's still missing -- it's been shown and we've said publicly that it's not Codi Bigsby, but that's still the number one call that comes in," Sgt. Huls said.
"We will not be quiet until eventually we get answers," Irk said. "The case doesn't go cold and we've got a better chance."
Here's a look at the case so far:
April 16: Police say a man who was mushroom hunting found the body of a boy in a wooded, secluded area in Washington County that evening, about 80 feet off a rural road near New Pekin.
April 17: Police released information in the case and asked for help identifying the child or his parents.
April 18: ISP announced a dedicated tip line for information.
April 19: Police released information indicating that the 5-year-old's body was found inside a suitcase, hoping someone would recognize the suitcase. The suitcase is in good condition with Las Vegas logos wrapped around it.
April 24: People living in New Pekin came together for a vigil to show their support, hoping and praying his case will be solved.
May 28: Police say the child died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due to vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration. Police say he was found clean and clothed, and there is no indication he was placed in the suitcase alive.
June 1: Donations helped pay for a funeral at Crown Hill Cemetery where the child was buried.
"We're glad that the community has come together to support us and to stand behind this child and bring justice for him," Sgt. Huls said.
On Saturday, July 23, a prayer for justice is scheduled at 7 p.m. at the cemetery where the child, whom residents are calling the "Unknown Angel," is buried.
"It touches my heart really bad," Casey said. "We're not going to stop. We'll never forget him. I just want everybody to remember this little boy."
Anyone with information about this story or any story you think our investigates team should look into, you can email us at investigate@wdrb.com or call 502-322-1297.
Copyright 2022. WDRB News. All rights reserved.