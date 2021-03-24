LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed two education bills sent to him by the General Assembly, including legislation creating flexible spending accounts that would allow some families to pay for private school tuition.
Beshear announced his vetoes during a Wednesday news conference.
House Bill 563, sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, would open a $25 million pool of tax credits to help jumpstart fundraising to groups that award newly created education opportunity accounts.
HB 563 would have been available to families who earn up to 175% of the federal limit to qualify for reduced-price school meals, or about $86,000 for a family of four in the upcoming school year.
Most of the funds for first-time recipients would have been reserved for families whose household income does not exceed the limit to qualify for reduced-price school meals, or $49,025 for a family for four. Within that group, HB 563 stipulates that funding must be awarded in order of financial need.
Families who live in counties with 90,000 or more residents could have used education opportunity accounts to finance private school tuition.
HB 563 passed the Senate by six votes, 21-15, and the House by a single vote, 48-47, March 16.
Beshear also vetoed House Bill 258, which would move future teachers to new hybrid retirement accounts rather than defined-benefit pensions.
The General Assembly will need a constitutional majority, or half the legislative body plus one member, to override the governor’s vetoes.
Lawmakers return from the veto recess Monday to consider overriding Beshear's vetoes and passing additional legislation.
This story will be updated.
