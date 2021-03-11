FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The House budget committee advanced legislation Thursday that would create a $25 million tax credit pool to help fund education opportunity accounts despite warnings from the Kentucky Department of Education and others of potential unintended consequences.
House Bill 563, sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee on a 14-8 vote Thursday, with some Republicans joining Democrats in their opposition to the bill.
The legislation, if it becomes law, would make $25 million in tax credits available for those who donate to organizations that will dole out grants to families for education expenses like tutoring, textbooks and uniforms. The proposed program would only be available to families who earn 175% of the federal limit to qualify for reduced-price school meals, or about $86,000 for a family of four in the upcoming school year, and recipients will be means-tested to determine how much they’ll receive based on their income, McCoy has said.
The bill does not allow recipients to use their education opportunity accounts on private school tuition, which has drawn fiery opposition from groups like the Kentucky Education Association in recent sessions.
KEA was not allowed to testify during Thursday’s meeting because of time constraints, said Rep. Jason Petrie, an Elkton Republican who chairs the House budget committee.
HB 563 would also require school districts to develop admissions policies for students who do not live within districts’ boundaries and allow districts to count those students in average daily attendance, which affects state funding amounts. Some school districts currently receive Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky for nonresident students through reciprocal agreements with other school systems.
That element appealed to superintendents like Gary Fields of Bowling Green Independent, who supports allowing state education dollars to follow nonresident students.
“Competition pushes schools to find their strengths to do better and to be better for all students,” Fields said. “This morning, I used the word opportunity many times over the past few minutes. The opportunity for public school choice is the most important use of that word in House Bill 563.”
But Chuck Truesdell, KDE’s director of government relations, worried that HB 563 could create new challenges for school districts throughout Kentucky. For instance, a public school district could open a virtual academy and enroll students across the state and reap the school tax dollars that come with them, Truesdell said. Some districts may be forced to close schools as students leave to other school systems, he said.
“I know areas of rural Kentucky already know this: When you lose students, it's not like the debt service doesn't have to be paid anymore on those school buildings that are now too big for the student body that they have,” he said.
KDE also worries about doling out tax credits on education service providers who lack successful track records, he said.
“I think the intent is good, and we want to continue to work on that, but the potential is certainly there for waste, fraud and abuse,” he said. “You're taking $25 million out of the state treasury and spending it on what we're not quite sure it’ll have the impact that we want.”
HB 563 “needs more work,” Truesdell said.
“I don't think there's time necessarily in this session to make all the changes that will need to be done, and we are scared that if this bill passes now, we won't be able to make the changes necessary once it's already in law,” he said. “It's too important to pass something this important and make it a mediocre or a potentially harmful bill just to say we've passed something.”
Changes seem likely for HB 563.
Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, voted in favor of the bill in committee but said he would not support it on the floor in its current form, saying he has “significant problems” with some elements. HB 563 has enough readings to be called for a floor vote in the House at any time.
“We're working on amendments to those, and I understand there might be other amendments,” he said.
Such revisions won’t sway some into supporting HB 563 when it comes to the floor.
House Minority Whip Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, raised concerns that some smaller districts could become concentrations of disadvantaged students or might be forced to close entirely if enough students migrate to other public school systems.
She also worried that passing HB 563 will lead to more expansive school choice measures becoming law in Kentucky.
“This is a camel getting its nose under the tent,” Hatton said. “I'm afraid that we will regret this vitally when we go about funding public education.”
Supporters, however, said they are ready to give parents more options to improve their children’s education, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on schools throughout Kentucky.
“These last 12 months of our children not being able to be in-person in their school districts has disturbed me greatly, and my constituents are overwhelmingly asking me to vote yes to give them that opportunity to make the choice that's best for their children,” said Rep. David Hale, R-Wellington.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.