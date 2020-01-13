LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education has launched an investigation into 2019 K-PREP testing at Carter Traditional Elementary, according to a letter obtained by WDRB News.
The state notified Jefferson County Public Schools of the inquiry on Dec. 13.
The letter does not detail exactly what prompted the investigation, but it began after “a forensic analysis of the K-PREP assessment and achievement results.” KDE is partnering with Caveon Test Security as it conducts the investigation into testing at Carter Traditional.
The state did not say exactly what led to its investigation at Carter Traditional, although spokeswoman Jennifer Ginn said it’s the only JCPS schools receiving such scrutiny.
“Caveon’s inquiry will not be concluded until they issue a final report to KDE, which has not happened yet,” Ginn said in an email to WDRB News. “KDE cannot determine what actions might need to be taken, if any, until we have had a chance to review the Caveon report.
“At this time, other than finishing investigations regarding testing allegations filed by the district for Spring 2019, there are no plans for KDE or Caveon to conduct additional investigations in Jefferson County.”
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said that in another correspondence, KDE noted that the review “does not imply any wrongdoing” by Carter Traditional staff. The district is unaware why KDE is investigating Carter Traditional and has not received any results from the inquiry, she said.
KDE and Caveon held an on-site review at the school starting Dec. 16, where members of the investigatory team conducted interviews with students and staff in two separate rooms and reviewed teacher classroom assignments for 2018 and 2019, test proctors and room assignments for the 2018 and 2019 K-PREP exams, seating charts for the 2019 test, and verification of proctor training for the 2018 and 2019 assessments, according to the Dec. 13 letter obtained in response to an open records request.
“For student interviews, a staff member not directly involved in the student’s testing process may sit in during the interviews,” wrote Deanna Durrett, KDE’s general counsel at the time. “As a reminder, two students may be interviewed at the same time in different rooms so two staff members may be needed.”
Carter Traditional finished as a three-star school in last year’s K-PREP assessment and topped statewide averages in reading and math proficiency for elementary schools. While 54.6% and 48.6% elementary students scored proficient or distinguished in reading and math, respectively, throughout Kentucky, those rates were 56.9% and 57.5% at Carter Traditional.
The school finished with “medium” scores in proficiency and separate academic indicators but demonstrated “low” academic growth, according to its 2019 K-PREP results.
