LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. is delaying its planned $300 million expansion of its iconic Louisville racetrack as it copes with the sudden impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its gaming and horse-racing properties.
“It really makes sense, from a cash perspective, to hold onto the funds for now,” Churchill Downs CEO Bill Cartstanjen said on the company’s quarterly earnings call Thursday.
Churchill Downs said in October that it would add permanent seating the First Turn area of the track, as well as a hotel and a facility offering slot-like historical horse racing machines. The project had been targeted for 2021, but the company did not give a new date.
Meanwhile, Carstanjen said Churchill Downs still plans to run the Kentucky Oaks and Derby over Labor Day weekend with fans present.
“Sept. 5 is still four months away. A lot can happen in our country and I expect that it will,” Carstanjen said. “We will adjust and respond to whatever the circumstances and will work tirelessly with state and local officials to develop any and all necessary protocols and procedures to make our event a safe and responsible spectator event.”
This story will be updated.