LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- The family of a 13-year-old killed while inside a stolen SUV that crashed while fleeing police in December 2018 received $600,000 from the city to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Attorney Sam Aguiar, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ki'Anthony Tyus' family, confirmed the settlement was reached late this summer.
A document in court records filed last week noted the case had been resolved.
The Jefferson County Attorney's office, which represented the city in the suit, did not immediately return a request for comment.
The suit claimed Officer Roger Marcum improperly participated in a high-speed chase on Dec. 22 2018 of a stolen SUV on Fern Valley Road, "slamming his cruiser into the SUV," causing the "violent crash."
Police said that the driver of the SUV, which had five people inside, including Ki’Anthony Tyus, lost control, flipped and crashed into a ditch.
Ki’Anthony was known in the community after he survived getting hit by a stray bullet five years ago and became an activist who spoke out against gun violence.
The 13-year-old met with state government leaders, basketball stars, and music legends to spread the message about gun violence. Rapper and businessman Master P paid for the child's funeral.
Family said he had permission to go skating at the Manslick Rollerdome that day and they did not know how he ended up in the stolen SUV.
The SUV was stolen, police have said, and the driver did not pull over when officers initiated a stop on I-65 South. A previous police statement said the driver turned toward officers, causing two patrol cars to crash, then sped away on I-65.
An officer on the scene indicated officers let the SUV go, but Marcum "was clearly not ok with the SUV being let go" and re-engaged in a pursuit along with another officer, according to the lawsuit.
The other officer stopped chasing the SUV after a separate motorist was injured in a wreck, the suit claimed.
The suit says Marcum did not have supervisor permission to pursue the SUV, had no indication a violent felony had been committed and knew that one motorist had already been in a wreck because of the chase.
In addition, Marcum reported that the SUV ran a red light and "any reasonable officer in a similar situation would have concluded … that the risks continued by the pursuit outweighed the needs for immediate apprehension," according to the lawsuit.
Marcum "let his emotions get the best of him, putting his personal agenda of getting those he suspected of causing an injury accident to officers ahead of the policies precluding initiation of a pursuit and mandating termination under the circumstances present," the suit claimed.
This story will be updated.
