LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The plans call for a 169-room hotel, meeting space and restaurant with a rooftop pool, a project that would rise 10 stories above Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.
A key part of building the Dream Hotel on West Main Street involves razing a series of buildings that date to the 1800s and keeping only their facades.
But a Metro Louisville planning report has recommended against the demolition, concluding that there is no justification for tearing down the buildings between 811 and 823 W. Main St.
“The level of demolition only retains the facades of these six 19th century historic commercial buildings, which is not a best practice in Historic Preservation and should only be considered in the most extreme circumstances,” historic preservation specialist Katherine Groskreutz wrote in a report dated Jan. 12.
She noted that the buildings are “contributing structures” to the West Main Street Historic Preservation District and the West Main Street National Register District.
"The proposed demolition of a substantial amount of these structures will severely diminish the historic fabric of each building and will adversely impact their historic integrity,” Groskreutz wrote. “Thus, the buildings will no longer be contributing to the Preservation District or the National Register District.”
The buildings are owned by C & P Real Estate LLC and the Owsley Brown Frazier Historic Arms Museum Foundation. The project’s applicant is Alex Marks of Royal Investments LLC of Franklin, Tenn.
Royal Investments, which works with the New York-based Dream Hotel Group, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Tuesday afternoon. Andy Treinen, the president and CEO of the Frazier, also did not immediately respond to email and phone messages.
In a filing with Metro government, Royal Investments said the project "redevelops buildings that have generally remained vacant for over 20 years. The buildings were originally constructed for river warehouses that are no longer viable – structurally or economically."
It argued that the proposal met design guidelines of the West Main Street district. Meanwhile, it cited a 2012 structural analysis that "concluded that the unreinforced brick walls, foundations, and existing wood joists would not be adequate for the live load for a commercial use."
The buildings at 811-813 W. Main were built around 1865 and feature cast-iron storefronts. They were the former home of the Todd-Donigan Co.
The adjacent buildings at 815 W. Main date from 1890, while those at 819-823 W. Main were added around 1865.
The Dream Hotel approach for the buildings isn't unheard of. Developers of the failed Museum Plaza project in the mid-2000s had proposed saving the facades of buildings in the 600 block of West Main for their skyscraper plan.
The West Main Street Architectural Review Committee is scheduled to consider the demolition request at a meeting Wednesday.
