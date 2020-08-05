LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students at Charlestown Middle School will be asked to quarantine for two weeks after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19, Greater Clark County Schools announced Wednesday.
Parents of students considered close contacts, meaning they came within 6 feet of the COVID-19 patient for longer than 15 minutes, are being contacted by the district, according to spokesperson Renee Markoski.
"They will be asked to have their child begin a 14-day quarantine and to contact their child’s health care provider for testing options and further guidance," she said in an email Wednesday.
Markoski declined to say whether the person was an employee at the school, which will be cleaned and sanitized before students return Thursday. She said GCCS will work closely with the Clark County Health Department and Dr. Eric Yazel to follow proper protocols.
Yazel, health officer for Clark County, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The COVID-19 case at Charlestown Middle is the fourth identified at a GCCS school since the 2020-21 school year began Aug. 29, making it one of the first school corporations to resume in-person instruction in Indiana.
A kindergarten class at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School was forced into quarantine for two weeks on Monday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
Two students at Charlestown High School and New Washington High School have also tested positive for COVID-19 since the 2020-21 school year began last week.
Jeffersonville High School started the school year with a week of distance learning after a teacher with COVID-19 exposed at least four others before schools reopened.
At nearby Lanesville Community School Corporation, about 50 students and two teachers are in quarantine after four students at Lanesville Junior-Senior High School tested positive for COVID-19.
The district halted in-person learning and transitioned to virtual classes on Monday as a precaution.
Like GCCS, Lanesville started the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 29.
