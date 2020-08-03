LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, sending students who came into close contact with them into quarantine for two weeks, Greater Clark County Schools confirmed Monday.
A spokesperson for the district could not say how many students were asked to quarantine or the individual's position at the school. Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County's public health officer, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Monday marked the fourth day since GCCS classes opened for the start of the 2020-21 school year, one of the first districts in Indiana to resume in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the Clark County Health Department identified a COVID-19 case at Charlestown High School after a student there tested positive.
Jeffersonville High School began the 2020-21 school year with a week of distance learning after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 and exposed at least four other educators.
This story will be updated.
