LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Floyd County, Ind., on Tuesday, bringing to 27 the number of people who have died from the respiratory illness in the southern Indiana county.
State data also show an increase in fatal cases of the coronavirus disease in neighboring Clark County, where five more people have died. Overall, there have been 21 deaths there.
The 14 deaths in Clark and Floyd counties were among 62 new COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, which now has confirmed more than 21,000 active and recovered cases, along with 1,213 in which a Hoosier died.
The state announced 541 new infections on Tuesday.
The Floyd County deaths cover a period between April 26 and Sunday, according to state data. The increase is a result of the state "catching up administratively," said Dr. Tom Harris, the county's health officer.
Overall, there have been 339 cases in Clark County and 212 in Floyd County.
Indiana is expanding COVID-19 testing across the state on Wednesday at 20 sites at National Guard armories, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health.
The tests are for Hoosiers with symptoms of the illness, "close contacts" of people who have tested positive, and residents of nursing homes and other group-living settings.
The closest sites to Louisville are armories in Scottsburg and Columbus.
Weaver said the test centers will be open Monday to Friday, but they have limited capacity. To register, go to lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888)-634-1116.
In addition, she said another 30 sites are being finalized and should be announced in the coming days. A state map shows Jackson County as one of the new locations.
As Indiana expands testing, businesses and services that were shuttered or restricted during the pandemic have begun to reopen under Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-step plan to gradually return to what he has called a "new normal."
Parlour, a popular pizza restaurant at the base of the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville, has been surviving on carry-out orders, but owner Max Bloom said he's excited to open the doors again Monday.
"We want to get our business back up and running at full capacity, but we want to be smart about it as well. Sanitation is always important in the restaurant industry, but going forward it's going to be paramount," he said.
As required by Holcomb's directive, Bloom said all employees will be wearing masks and gloves. All restaurants also are required to open at half of their previous capacity.
There will also be staff members specifically assigned to sanitizing tables and chairs in between each party, Bloom said.
In addition, he said, pepper and Parmesan shakers will be replaced with single-use packets and patrons will use digital menus with a QR code at each table. Disposable menus will be available on request.
There will be fewer tables available inside and on the patio, and the tables will be spaced to guarantee six feet of separation. Parlour is not requiring reservations, but Bloom highly recommends them.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of the One Southern Indiana chamber of commerce, said there is not a one-size-fits-all approach for how every business should safely reopen.
She suggests business owners reach out if they need help with their plans. One Southern Indiana provides guidelines and resources on its website.
Hair salons will also begin opening Monday. The owners of Strandz & Threadz in New Albany said they will require all staff members and clients to wear masks. Customers will also have to check-in curbside and answer some pre-screening questions regarding the coronavirus.
"We're doing everything we can to keep everybody safe," co-owner Julie Young said. "Our stylists safe, our clients safe. Because we want to get through this together. And by doing our part, we're going to get there."
