LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Braidy Industries Inc. founder Craig Bouchard filed a lawsuit against the company he founded and its other major investors – including an arm of Kentucky state government – in an effort to compel the replacement of the board members who last month fired Bouchard as the company’s chairman and CEO.
It’s the latest in a feud over the company that – despite a $15 million investment from Kentucky taxpayers in 2017 – is still $500 million short of the investor money needed to start construction of a much-anticipated aluminum rolling mill near Ashland, Ky.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in state court in Delaware, where the company is incorporated.
Bouchard, of Naples, Florida, claims in the lawsuit that Braidy Industries’ investors – including Commonwealth Seed Capital, the Kentucky-owned seed fund – refused his Feb. 5 request to vote their shares to remove the four non-Bouchard members of the Braidy Industries board of directors.
Bouchard claims that a 2018 voting agreement among the company’s investors gives him the unilateral right to control the members of the board.
There was no immediate response from the company, which is now chaired by Louisville businessman and Braidy Industries investor Charles Price.
Besides Price, Bouchard is seeking to remove board members John Preston, Michael Porter and Christopher Schuh. All four members were previously chosen by Bouchard to serve in the roles, according to the suit.
In the lawsuit, Bouchard claims that the other board members “unexpectedly, and without notice or explanation” stripped him of the company’s top position on Jan. 28, setting the company back in its effort to raise capital for the mill project.
Bouchard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated.