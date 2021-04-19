LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deal reached Monday would reduce Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities' proposed rate hike by about a third and prevent the utilities from implementing another price increase until July 1, 2025.
The settlement announced by Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office still must be approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, but it has been agreed to by the utilities and all the other entities involved in the dispute, including Louisville and Lexington metro governments and consumer, environmental and housing groups.
The deal is a "reasonable compromise" reached after two days of negotiations conducted Thursday and Friday, LG&E chief financial officer Kent Blake said in a document filed Monday with the commission.
If it takes effect, LG&E would charge its average residential customer 7.2% more for electric service and 6.4% more for gas usage, according to Cameron's office. That's less than the 11.8% LG&E had sought for electric customers and the 9.13% sought for LG&E gas users.
It wasn't immediately clear when new rates will take effect, but LG&E and KU had been targeting July. The increases in the first year would be somewhat offset by an "economic surcredit" that will phase out in 2022, as the utilities proposed when they first unveiled the rate hike last November.
The deal also keeps LG&E from raising its basic service charge -- the fixed monthly fee that electric and gas customers pay regardless of whether they use any energy. The utility had sought to hike the fixed fees from $33 per month today (for the residential customer with electric and gas service) to $39.
“Preventing an increase in the fixed customer charge was a clear message we heard from our citizens and city officials,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell, who represents Louisville Metro in the case, said in a statement. “This agreement delivers a win for everyone in Jefferson County as no residential customers will see an increase in their minimum monthly charge."
This story will be updated.
