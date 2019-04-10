LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The developer of One Park, the tri-tower high-rise building planned near Cherokee Park, has made “some pretty meaningful” design changes in hopes of moving the controversial project forward after years of planning, said Bill Bardenwerper, the attorney for One Park.
The changes will be unveiled at a public meeting on April 23, the twelfth gathering held with neighbors since JDG Triangle Partners, owned by developer Kevin Cogan, formally introduced the project in 2016, Bardenwerper said.
"We want to see this done in our lifetime and if we can minimize the opposition to it, it would make everything just a little bit easier," Bardenwerper said, adding that he thinks the changes will be well-received.
While he declined to describe the changes, Bardenwerper said Cogan’s team hopes this is One Park’s final revision before seeking formal approval of a zoning change from the Louisville Metro Planning Commission and the Metro Council later this year.
Even in the best-case scenario for Cogan’s group, construction probably would not begin until late 2021, Bardenwerper said.
Planned in a triangle-shaped piece of real estate at Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive, One Park would include three towers rising up to 34 stories and connected at their base.
In all, One Park would have 581 apartments or condos; 299 hotel rooms; three floors of office space that could accommodate 295 workers; nearly 36,000 square feet of convention space; nearly 30,000 square feet of space for retail, which could be a small grocery; and just over 11,000 square feet of restaurant space, according to the latest version of the plan.
Many residents have called it “monstrous” and out of scale with the primarily residential area around Cherokee Park. Others have said One Park is an example of the bold projects that have led growth in cities like Nashville, but that Louisville lacks.
One Park already underwent a significant revision last fall and at the time, Bardenwerper said the hope was to advance the project to the planning commission by January or February, which did not happen.
The April 23 meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Highland Garage, 2036 Midland Avenue.
