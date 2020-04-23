LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The first phase of reopening Kentucky will begin Monday with non-urgent health care services such as optometrists, dental offices, medical offices, chiropractors and physical therapy, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The facilities must follow several guidelines, including eliminating traditional waiting rooms, screening employees and patients for COVID-19 symptoms, practicing social distancing and frequent sanitizing.
"Your business cannot look the same, when you are able to gradually restart it, than it did before," Beshear said. "Make sure you go above and beyond."
Other businesses will slowly open, but Beshear stressed that, although "we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," it is still a dangerous time, and people need to continue to avoid crowds, practice social distancing and wear masks when out.
"We have come too far and done too much to let up now," the governor added.
Beshear also said he had "better news" about the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, with 161 cases — dropping from more than 250 on Sunday.
Kentucky has seen at least 3,481 cases of the coronavirus thus far, with 1,335 people recovered.
An additional six people in Kentucky have died after contracting the respiratory illness, which brings the state's death toll to 191. Although the death toll is lower than predicted, Beshear noted every death is a tragic loss for a family.
"These people are more than names and numbers," he said.
The new deaths include a 68-year-old male from Muhlenberg, a 62-year-old female from Jefferson, an 87-year-old female from Adair, a 73-year-old male from Henderson, a 77-year-old male from Jefferson and a 93-year-old female from Kenton.
Of the 191 total deaths, 86 are from long-term care facilities.
Nearly 43,000 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19, a jump of almost 10,000 people from just a few days ago, and more testing sites are opening across the state next week. Just Thursday, a Madisonville site conducted 300 tests; 221 in Paducah; 212 in Somerset, and 276 in Pikeville.
"There was a big line in Pikeville while we were putting this list together," Beshear said.
More than 300 citizens are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, and 163 of those hospitalized are in intensive care.
