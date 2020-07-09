LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday that he will consider making masks or face coverings required in public if COVID-19 cases continue to rise and there's no state or national mandate.
Speaking during an online media briefing, Fischer said masks are one way to keep reopening parts of the economy and ensure local hospitals have enough space to handle a possible increase in infections.
"It is not asking too much of people, right? We put on seat belts to stay safe when we're driving," he said. "Same thing. We put on a face mask to keep others safe, to keep ourselves safe."
Ideally, Fischer said, there would be "national direction" on a mask requirement.
"Absent that — and I don't think we'll be seeing that — we would really welcome here in Louisville some state direction on mandated face coverings," he said. "The data is clear. There's no need to wait for that. We can take individual action here through our public health department."
Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to announce new coronavirus mandates at a 4 p.m. briefing Thursday.
Fischer said Louisville is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, including 55 new infections announced Thursday, bringing the city's total to 4,378 cases. The death of a 73-year-old woman pushes the overall number of deaths to 219, he said.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said the increase in cases is largely a result of infections within households and from travel, with cases in the 20-44 age range growing the fastest.
While hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, she said local hospitals' ICU capacity remains steady. Fischer noted that the virus can quickly inundate cities' healthcare systems.
"We're starting to see the significant uptick that we've seen in other states and cities as well," Fischer said. "Not to the extent that they are, but look, we've got to understand that you can go from having a stable situation to an unstable situation in literally in the course of five days, seven days."
