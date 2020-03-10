LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As of midday Tuesday, Louisville has not received confirmation of any additional COVID-19 cases besides the 69-year-old man who is in isolation at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Mayor Greg Fischer said during his daily coronavirus update.
Fischer said that doesn’t mean Jefferson County will not see more cases.
“We anticipate that could change I the coming days … and we have been preparing for that inevitability,” he said.
Kentucky has seen six cases in all as of Tuesday.
Fischer added the Washington, D.C. pastor who attended an Episcopal church conference at the Omni Hotel in Louisville late last month and later tested positive for the virus “was not infectious when they were in Louisville.”
Fischer said there is no change to the St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled Saturday, March 14, along the Bardstown Road-Baxter Avenue corridor.
Some conventions canceled
Karen Williams, CEO of Louisville Tourism, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, said 11 conferences and conventions scheduled in March and early April have been canceled in the last two days, though she did not name them.
“Our goal is to re-book them for the future,” Williams said.
One of the cancellations is considered a larger event because it planned to use two hotels, while the other 10 are smaller and self-contained, Williams told WDRB.
She said the event groups are in negotiations with hotels and venues related to their contractual obligations.
Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, which oversees events leading up to the May 2 Derby such as Thunder Over Louisville on April 18, said the organization is “monitoring” the situation but has made no decisions about potential changes, as events are still more than a month away.
“With the advantage of time, that’s an eternity in our industry,” Gibson said.
This story will be updated.