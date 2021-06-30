LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co. will continue to trim production in July and August at its Louisville plants as the automaker grapples with a shortage of computer chips needed in new vehicles.
The production cuts at the Louisville plants and six other North American factories will allow Ford to focus on completing vehicles that have already been mostly assembled and are waiting for parts that include semiconductors, Ford vice president of manufacturing John Savona said in a memo Wednesday.
“While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we're prioritizing building our customers’ vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage,” Savona said in the memo. “This is in line with our commitment to get our customers their vehicles as soon as and with our forecasted supply.”
As WDRB News reported in May, Ford has been stock-piling trucks assembled in Louisville as far away as the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, some 53 miles north, while they await computer chips to complete the vehicle.
Kentucky Truck Plant, where Ford builds F-Series Super Duty pickups and large SUVs, will be down the week of July 12 and run on a reduced, two-shift schedule the weeks of July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2.
Louisville Assembly Plant, where Ford makes the Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will be a “reduced schedule” the week of July 19, when it is scheduled to return after eight weeks of no work. The layoff started May 24 and runs through the plant’s normal two-week vacation period in July.
Ford executives have said the automaker will lose half its planned production volume in the April - June quarter, which they expect to mark the worst of the chip shortage.
