LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co.’s Kentucky Truck Plant has seen 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases since restarting last spring, including 32 new cases since July 20, according to a memo from the top UAW Local 862 official at the plant.
Allen Hughes, the Truck Plant building chairman for UAW Local 862, said in a note sent to members on Thursday that 31 more hourly employees and one salaried employee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to information updated as of Tuesday.
He told members on July 20 that the plant had 20 cases at that time.
About 8,500 hourly employees work at the plant, which operates three shifts assembling Super Duty pickups and the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.
Kelli Felker, a spokeswoman at Ford’s corporate headquarters near Detroit, said in an email Thursday that Ford’s plants “are a reflection of the communities in which they are located.”
Despite the rising cases at the truck plant, Felker said Ford’s coronavirus protocols – including tracing and alerting the contacts of infected workers – have been effective.
“While we are aware of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, no one identified as a close contact who was following our protocols has developed symptoms or tested positive for the virus. This indicates our workplace safety protocols are working,” she said.