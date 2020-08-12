LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Male High School teacher under investigation for undisclosed reasons has been fired by Jefferson County Public Schools.
Jeffrey Wright, a physics teacher who could not immediately be reached for comment, was terminated effective July 30 by the district, according to Jefferson County Board of Education records.
WDRB News has requested documents related to his termination from JCPS. His teaching credentials are still active, according to a review of Education Professional Standards Board records.
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said the district was not aware of any appeals filed on Wright's behalf challenging his firing. She declined to provide details on the reason for his termination.
He had been reassigned to the district's materials production department since December.
Wright had been suspended for five days without pay during the 2019-20 school year for unzipping his pants during a class and pulling his shirt through the opening to make a point about Male's dress code and bullying students.
“A school-level investigation substantiated allegations that you made inappropriate, harassing and bullying comments towards and about students,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in an Aug. 26 letter explaining his decision to suspend Wright at the time.
“You mocked and disparaged students to their peers and made inappropriate comments regarding LGBTQ students. You made sexual comments, used sexual innuendo and acted in an unprofessional manner in your classroom.”
Personnel records show Wright worked unpaid in the district’s culture and climate office starting Sept. 3 and returned to the classroom Sept. 10.
Wright’s suspension earlier this school year was the first time he had been disciplined for misconduct at JCPS, records in his personnel file show.
This story may be updated.
