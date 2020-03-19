LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances will stop all production at Louisville's Appliance Park for the week of March 23 for a cleaning in response to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, with line workers expected to return to work on March 30.
"During these unprecedented times, we are taking steps to protect our employees, while continuing to provide products that are vital to the health and safety of all Americans," GE Appliances spokeswoman Julie Wood said in a statement, which also noted that the company still has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. "...Our distribution centers remain fully operational providing parts and inventory to our customers. We will continue delivering, installing and servicing appliances while taking precautionary measures to protect our employees and consumers while providing these critical products and services."
This story will be updated.