LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that he has signed a bill into law that will require school resource officers to carry firearms while on duty.
Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, drew criticism locally as the Jefferson County Board of Education grappled with whether or not its internal team of school security should be armed.
A coalition of SB 8 opponents emerged as the legislation went to Beshear’s desk with broad bipartisan support, with just nine lawmakers voting against it in the Senate and House combined. All of those "no" votes came from Democratic legislators, most of them representing areas of Jefferson County.
Those who urged Beshear to veto SB 8 raised concerns that armed police in schools will put minority youth at risk of entering the criminal justice system and that the bill will strip the school board of its authority to determine the best course of action for Jefferson County Public Schools on this issue. They also worry that armed police in schools will hurt minority students’ sense of belonging in schools.
While the issue of arming school security officers has been a thorny issue for the Jefferson County Board of Education, JCPS administrators have drafted policies that allow them to carry firearms while on duty.
Jonathan Lowe, head of policy and systems for JCPS, said during a board subcommittee meeting this week that the district expected SB 8 would become law “either through him signing or him not signing or through a veto that gets overridden.”
SB 8 tweaks a sweeping school safety bill passed by lawmakers last year.
