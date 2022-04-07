LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill funding public charter schools in Kentucky.
Beshear struck down House Bill 9, sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, on Thursday. The legislation would provide federal, state and local money for charter schools, which have been legal since 2017 but have lacked a permanent funding mechanism, on proportionate per-pupil bases.
“I’m against charter schools,” Beshear said before signing his HB 9 veto. “They are wrong for our commonwealth. They take taxpayer dollars away from the already underfunded public schools in the commonwealth, and our taxpayer dollars should not be redirected to for-profit entities that run charter schools.”
The governor says he believes the funding mechanism outlined in HB 9 is unconstitutional, as is the requirement that at least one charter school open in Jefferson County and northern Kentucky.
The legislature can override Beshear’s veto of HB 9 and other bills when the General Assembly reconvenes for the final two days of the 2022 legislative session.
The House passed HB 9 on a 51-46 vote on March 22, and the legislation cleared the Senate on a 22-14 vote a week later on March 29.
The House will need to maintain the 51 votes for HB 9 to override Beshear's veto while 20 votes are needed for such action in the Senate.
The House Republican leadership office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the governor's veto of HB 9.
This story will be updated.
