LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boarded up for months in the pandemic, Hard Rock Cafe at Louisville's Fourth Street Live! entertainment district will close permanently after 16 years, Hard Rock International said Tuesday.
In a statement issued through a public relations agency, the Davie, Florida-based corporation said it has decided not to renew the restaurant's expiring lease.
"Since opening the doors of Hard Rock Cafe Louisville in 2004, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving the Louisville community and playing a role in the city’s dining culture," the company said. " ... The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified."
It's another blow for Fourth Street Live!, Louisville's publicly subsidized downtown entertainment district catering tourists and convention-goers.
Bourbon giant Beam Suntory said earlier this month that it would permanently close the Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse, a micro-distillery visitors attraction opened at Fourth Street Live! only five years earlier.
In June, Eddie Merlot's steakhouse, another Fourth Street Live! fixture, closed permanently.