LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Proponents of expanded gambling in Kentucky have long complained about residents of the Bluegrass State taking their dollars across the river to casinos in Indiana.
For a brief moment next week, the reverse might happen, with Hoosiers having fewer gambling options than Kentuckians.
While Indiana casinos remain closed through June 14, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he will allow the state’s four historical horse racing venues – which resemble slot machine parlors – to welcome customers again on Monday for the first time since mid-March.
The historical racing venues will be limited a third of their normal capacity, have more frequent cleanings and add hand-sanitizing stations, Beshear said.
A source close to the industry told WDRB that Beshear’s June 8 reopening date was even a few days earlier that the venues had proposed. Asked about that, Beshear’s office did not comment.
The governor’s office also did not explain why there are no guidelines for historical horse racing sites posted to its “Healthy at Work” website nearly a day after Beshear announced the clearance to reopen. Beshear’s office has routinely published guidelines and restrictions specific to other industries ahead of their reopenings.
In Louisville, Churchill Downs officials were busy on Friday getting Derby City Gaming and its 1,000 slot-like racing terminals ready. Barricades keeping cars out of the Poplar Level Road venue’s parking lot were removed.
Kentucky historical horse racing facilities, like Derby City Gaming in Louisville, are allowed to reopen on Monday, June 8 at the direction of @GovAndyBeshear. Beshear says they’ll open at 1/3 capacity, with social distancing, cleaning and hand sanitizing stations. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/EgoAj0k0NR— Jessica Bard (@JessBardReports) June 5, 2020
While Churchill Downs plans to reopen Derby City Gaming at 8 pm on Monday, the company was unable to comment in detail on how it plans to keep customers safe amid the COVID-10 pandemic.
“We’re excited to welcome back our employees and guests and are committed to doing so in the safest and most responsible way possible. The team at Derby City Gaming is diligently focused on implementing the (safety) plan, which aligns and in many cases exceeds state guidelines and requirements for reopening,” Churchill Downs said in a statement Friday. “As part of this plan, we will be following strict cleaning, sanitization and social distancing protocols to ensure the healthiest possible environment as well as adapting additional proven best practices to ensure the utmost safety for our guests and team members.”
Churchill Downs declined to provide a copy of that plan to WDRB.
Beshear’s office also did not provide a copy of the horse racing industry’s proposal to safely reopen historical horse racing venues, which the governor said he relied on in allowing the June 8 reopening.
Beshear said Thursday that the restrictions those facilities will be subject to are largely the ones the industry suggested for itself in the plan.
“They actually provided us with a proposal that will be most of the requirements,” Beshear said during his briefing Thursday. “It was a good proposal and we think it’s going to help us to do it safely.”
Beshear’s allowance of historical horse racing is a rare example of Kentucky taking more a lax stance than Indiana. The Hoosier state has allowed restaurants, retailers and many other businesses to reopen sooner and allow more customers than Kentucky.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday that Kentucky’s stance on historical horse racing has no effect on his decision to allow the state’s 13 casinos – including Derby City Gaming competitor Caesars Southern Indiana – to restart on June 14.
“This is all about health in the state of Indiana, as it is in Kentucky as well … This is not about trying to make more money,” Holcomb said.
Indiana casinos will also have to limit customers to a “decreased percentage” of their normal capacity, Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.