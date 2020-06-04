Derby City Gaming Jan 2019 4.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky’s casino-like historical horse racing venues are cleared to reopen next week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Beshear also said that four NASCAR races will be held at Kentucky Speedway July 9-12 without fans.

Beshear said he was impressed with a plan submitted by the state’s racetracks, which own the historical horse racing facilities, to operate starting June 8 at one-third of normal capacity with additional cleanings and hand sanitizer, among other changes.

“It’s a good proposal and we think it’s going to help us to do it safely,” Beshear said.

Kentucky has four venues – Derby City Gaming, Keeneland-Red Mile, Ellis Park and Kentucky Downs – where patrons can bet on machines that resemble slots. They have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The machines have become an important new source of revenue for the horse racing industry in recent years.

Players put more than $2 billion into the machines in the state fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, nearly double from the year before. That generated $169 million in revenue for the venues and $30 million in state taxes, according to state statistics.

Churchill Downs, which owns Derby City Gaming in Louisville, plans to open three more historical horse racing facilities in coming years.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.