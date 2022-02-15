FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky public school districts and universities could no longer require indoor masking under a bill passed Tuesday by the House Education Committee.
House Bill 51, sponsored by Rep. Lynn Bechler, passed on a 12-7 vote, with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.
The measure prohibits the state’s public schools and postsecondary institutions from requiring indoor facial coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. HB 51 also protects child care centers from fines and other penalties for refusing to require masks and gives parents the right to refuse facial coverings for their children without retribution.
Kentucky’s public schools have various masking policies. Some, including Jefferson County Public Schools, require masks inside schools for students, staff and visitors.
Masks could still be required at health care facilities operated by postsecondary institutions if required by a state licensing board before Jan. 1, 2020, or if facial coverings protect the integrity of clinical research, according to the bill.
HB 51 moves to the House floor for further consideration.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.