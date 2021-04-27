LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Humana Inc. will spend $5.7 billion to buy the remaining stake in Kindred at Home, the home health care business that Humana has jointly owned since 2018 with private equity firms.
The deal values Kindred at Home at $8 billion, Humana said in a news release Tuesday.
Humana and a pair of private equity firms bought the home health care unit of Kindred Healthcare — the former publicly traded company also based in Louisville — in a 2018 deal that took Kindred Healthcare private and split the company in two.
Humana sees providing home health for aging seniors as an increasingly important complement to its main business, which is selling private Medicare Advantage insurance plans.
Kindred at Home serves 550,000 patients via home health, hospice and community care services in 40 states. Most of Kindred at Home’s footprint overlaps with the locations of Humana’s Medicare Advantage members, the company said.