LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based health insurer Humana Inc. plans to cut 2% of its workforce, a little more than 800 people, by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on Monday to WDRB News.
Affected employees will be notified over the next three days, spokeswoman Kate Marx said in the statement.
She called the layoffs one of “a series of measures scheduled for 2020 and beyond aimed at improving productivity and positioning the company for long-term, sustainable success.”
“These measures are in alignment with broader efforts started earlier this year to evaluate the work and cost structure of the organization,” Marx said.
She added that Humana has about 2,000 open positions, some of which may go to the employees whose jobs are being eliminated.
“Our commitment to the employees whose positions are being eliminated is to be transparent and fully supportive as they plan the next phase of their careers, which may include another position with Humana,” Marx said.
She also said that, with the open positions, the company’s employment in headquarters of Louisville will remain the same at about 12,000 people.
